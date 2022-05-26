Investigation Launched Into Don Mueang Airport Runway Incident
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport has launched an investigation into a Thai AirAsia flight that landed on the wrong runway at Don Mueang Airport, which could have resulted in a serious aviation accident.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reported that the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Committee (AAIC) is currently investigating the incident that occurred on May 4, 2022, in which Thai AirAsia Flight FD3141 landed on a different runway than the one scheduled. Although no injuries were reported, an investigation was launched since the incident can be deemed serious under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) convention.
