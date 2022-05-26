Marine Police Attacked in Narathiwat, 3 Injured
NARATHIWAT, May 26 (TNA) – Heavily armed criminals attacked marine police stations in Tak Bai district of the far southern province last night.
Three officials were injured amid deafening explosions and gunshots. Six men with pipe bombs and warfare guns launched the attack at the Bata marine police station and the Tak Bai marine police base at 9.20pm on May 25. Both sides fiercely exchanged gunfire at the Ratchada pier and an old customs checkpoint.
TNA