What risk to Thailand as monkeypox spreads across the world?
Less than a month after it lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions, Thailand is facing the threat of another virus causing outbreaks around the world.
The kingdom is now raising its guard against Monkeypox, a disease that has never reached Thai shores but is spreading quickly in Europe, the United States, Australia and the Middle East – important tourism markets for Thailand.
In the face of this growing threat to public health, the Disease Control Department (DCD) has set up an emergency operations center to monitor the global situation, tighten border controls, and plan for a possible monkeypox outbreak here.
By Thai PBS World