May 25, 2022

7 Northeastern Provinces Warned of Rising Mekong River

5 hours ago TN
The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani

The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani, confluence with the Mekong River. Photo: Oatz.




BANGKOK, May 25 (TNA) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned people in seven northeastern provinces that the Mekong River will rise on May 25 and 26.

The warning followed the report from the Office of the National Water Resources that heavy rains measured 250 millimeters in Laos and the discharge rate at the Nam Ou dam in Laos was increased from 500 cubic meters per second to 2,400 cubic meters per second.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

TN

