Parts Shortages Impact Thai Auto Industry

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has confirmed that scarcity of parts caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and lockdown measures in China continued to impact Thailand’s automobile industry in April.

FTI Vice President and Spokesperson Surapong Paisitpattanapong reported that the production, local sales, and export of cars and motorcycles decreased by 31.79% in April compared to March, due to a shortage of parts that caused manufacturers to delay production.

Surapong revealed that the total number of vehicles manufactured last month was 117,786, while total vehicles produced in the first quarter was 597,864 – an increase of 4.85 percent year-on-year.

