Toyota halts production in Thailand due to parts shortage







Leading Japanese car producer Toyota suspended operations at its three plants in Thailand until the 28th of this month due to a shortage of parts, amid the latest pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 forced the closure of a factory producing these components in this country, reported the Kyodo news agency.

Toyota’s three plants in Thailand, located in suburban areas of Bangkok and with a manufacturing capacity of 760,000 units per year, serve as key production bases for the Japanese car producer in the Southeast Asian region.

Toyota has suspended operations at all three of its plants in Thailand through next Wednesday due to a shortage of parts. https://t.co/EN4FkE67Lt — The Japan Times (@japantimes) July 23, 2021

Toyota has not yet decided whether it will resume operations at those plants on the 29th of this month and has assessed on the number of COVID-19 infected cases at those facilities to plan accordingly.

On the same day, Toyota also announced that it will halt part of its plant operation in central Japan within five days in late July and early August due to parts shortages caused by the impacts of the epidemic spread of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian region.

-Thailand News (TN)






