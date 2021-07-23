  • July 23, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Toyota halts production…

Toyota halts production in Thailand due to parts shortage

Toyota halts production in Thailand due to parts shortage

Toyota vehicle manufacturing plant. Photo: Bertel Schmitt. CC BY-SA 3.0.



Leading Japanese car producer Toyota suspended operations at its three plants in Thailand until the 28th of this month due to a shortage of parts, amid the latest pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 forced the closure of a factory producing these components in this country, reported the Kyodo news agency.

Toyota’s three plants in Thailand, located in suburban areas of Bangkok and with a manufacturing capacity of 760,000 units per year, serve as key production bases for the Japanese car producer in the Southeast Asian region.

Toyota has not yet decided whether it will resume operations at those plants on the 29th of this month and has assessed on the number of COVID-19 infected cases at those facilities to plan accordingly.

On the same day, Toyota also announced that it will halt part of its plant operation in central Japan within five days in late July and early August due to parts shortages caused by the impacts of the epidemic spread of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian region.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand continues to break COVID record each day, as 14,575 infections logged on Friday
News

Thailand continues to break COVID record each...

July 23, 2021
Bodies in Bangkok streets stun Prayut
News

Bodies in Bangkok streets stun Prayut

July 23, 2021
Phang Nga and Krabi Prepare Andaman “Sandbox” Scheme for Foreign Tourists
News

Phang Nga and Krabi Prepare Andaman “Sandbox”...

July 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.