Prachuap Khiri Khan woman dies after receiving mixed vaccines







BANGKOK, July 23 (TNA) – A 39-year-old teacher in Prachuap Khiri Khan province died because of her pressed brain stem after receiving the second jab of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, the department’s director for disease control and emergency health hazards, revealed a result from the autopsy of the female teacher who had received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine which followed the first shot of the Sinovac vaccine.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

