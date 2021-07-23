  • July 23, 2021
Thailand continues to break COVID record each day, as 14,575 infections logged on Friday

Social distancing on buses to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand’s daily new COVID-19 infection record has been broken each day since last Friday, except for Tuesday July 20th. Today (Friday) sees 14,575 new cases and 114 more deaths, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Daily infections have soared, from 9,692 on July 16th to 10,082 on the 17th to 11,397 on the 18th and to 11,784 on the 19th. The figure dropped slightly, to 11,305, on the 20th, before starting to rise again to 13,002 on Wednesday the 21st and to 13,655 yesterday, bringing the accumulated infections in the current wave, since April 2021, to 438,844.

