  • July 23, 2021
Bodies in Bangkok streets stun Prayut

Toyota Commuter ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern about people who died of Covid-19 after not receiving timely treatment.

He has instructed all agencies involved to overcome the problem.

During a meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) via video conference on Thursday, Gen Prayut said: “You must help me find ways to reduce the number of infected people who stay at home and wait for an ambulance or wait on the streets.

