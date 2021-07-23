Bodies in Bangkok streets stun Prayut







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern about people who died of Covid-19 after not receiving timely treatment.

He has instructed all agencies involved to overcome the problem.

During a meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) via video conference on Thursday, Gen Prayut said: “You must help me find ways to reduce the number of infected people who stay at home and wait for an ambulance or wait on the streets.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS





