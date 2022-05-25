May 25, 2022

Trat Logs 10 Macaque Malaria Patients

6 hours ago TN
White Sand Beach in Koh Chang

White Sand Beach in Koh Chang, Thailand. Image: Aapo Haapanen.




TRAT, May 24 (TNA) – Ten people were diagnosed with malaria caused by Plasmodium knowlesi parasites which are transmitted from macaques to humans.

Trat governor Chamnanwit Terat said the patients consisted of eight people in Koh Chang district and two in Bo Rai district. All of them either lived near forests or worked in forests and already fully recovered.

The ten people were advised to repel mosquitoes which could otherwise bite them and spread the disease to other people, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

