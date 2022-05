NAKHON PHANOM: A dead man who had been tied, gagged and hit on the head was found floating near the bank of the Mekong river in Muang district of this northeastern border province on Sunday.

Police were later told the dead man was Thai and had been taken captive in Laos and held for ransom.

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST

