Royal Thai Air Force C-130 during an air show at Don Mueang air force base, Bangkok. Photo: Por Khan. CC BY 3.0.









Ubon Ratchathani International Airport resumed normal operations on Thursday after a C-130 plane of the Royal Thai Air Force was removed from its runway.

The airport announced on its Facebook page that all flights serving Ubon Ratchathani were back to normal after the operation to clear the runway was completed at 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

