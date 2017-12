Buri Ram police have arrested the man who set fire to the house of a debtor in Buri Ram province and his accomplice who livestreamed the arson act on Facebook.

The suspect, Arthit Jakkhum, was arrested at a rented house in Satoek district of Buri Ram province on Wednesday. He was later escorted by police to Khaen Dong district police station for interrogation.

By Thai PBS