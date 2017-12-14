Islamic Nations Agree to Recognize East Jerusalem as Palestine Capital

Malaysia and Indonesia were among Islamic countries that declared Wednesday they were recognizing East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, while collectively condemning the United States for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

At the end of an emergency meeting in Istanbul, the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a communiqué calling on member-states to “impose political and economic restrictions” on countries, officials, parliaments, companies and individuals recognizing the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The document did not detail how these restrictions might take shape.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement last week about Jerusalem was “a clear desertion” of his administration’s role as a peace broker in the region, the OIC said.

It also warned it would hold the United States responsible for any repercussions over failing to revoke the decision, as demanded by the OIC’s members in the communiqué.

“The OIC calls again on those states that have not as yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so promptly such as to consolidate the foundations of the two-state solution, for justice and international legitimacy to prevail,” OIC Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen said, according to a news release from the inter-governmental body that represents the Muslim world.

Full story: BenarNews

BenarNews staff

Washington

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.