SI SA KET: More than 100 inmates at the Kantharalak prison have suffered weakness, dizziness and vomiting, and two have died. Officials suspected vitamin deficiency and contaminated food and water were to blame.

Health officials started to examine about 800 inmates at the prison on Tuesday after two prisoners died in their cells and more than 100 others showed symptoms.

