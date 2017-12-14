Thursday, December 14, 2017
Police ask banks for help in combating illegal call centers

TMB Bank building in Buriram
BANGKOK, 14th December 2017 (NNT) – Tourist Police have asked for cooperation from financial institutions as part of a probe into illegal call centers.

Interim Commander of the Tourist Police, Pol Lt Gen Sakon Thongmunee and Interim Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police Maj Gen Surchet Hakpal have convened a meeting with representatives of financial institutions to discuss ways to prevent and combat illegal call center operations. Police have asked the institutions to aid in the combat effort by reporting suspicious financial activity, ATM usage, and use of Internet Banking and by providing details on accounts when queried. They have also been urged to warn customers of the dangers of call center scams.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

