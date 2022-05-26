May 26, 2022

Alloy wheel thief finally arrested in Bang Lamung

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

An alloy wheel thief was finally arrested by Laem Chabang police. The thief was reportedly involved in several identical cases around Sri Racha and Bang Lamung.

At 1 p.m. today, May 25th, Laem Chabang police held a press conference to announce the arrest of a 23-year-old alloy wheel thief, Thanawat Pankaew, who had reportedly been stealing alloy wheels from Sri Racha and Bang Lamung residents’ cars.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

