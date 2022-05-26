Alloy wheel thief finally arrested in Bang Lamung
An alloy wheel thief was finally arrested by Laem Chabang police. The thief was reportedly involved in several identical cases around Sri Racha and Bang Lamung.
At 1 p.m. today, May 25th, Laem Chabang police held a press conference to announce the arrest of a 23-year-old alloy wheel thief, Thanawat Pankaew, who had reportedly been stealing alloy wheels from Sri Racha and Bang Lamung residents’ cars.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News