French tourist killed after being hit by speeding car at Ayutthaya intersection

Ho Rattanachai, Ayutthaya

Ho Rattanachai area in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.




A French tourist on a bicycle was tragically killed after being directly hit by a speeding car at an intersection in Ayutthaya on Wednesday evening, May 25th.

Ayutthaya provincial police, along with rescue officers and volunteers, rushed to the scene around 9:00 PM. after being alerted of the incident in which the foreign tourist was hit by a sedan and was seriously injured at the Khlong Makham Rieng intersection in Mueng district.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational

