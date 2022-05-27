French tourist killed after being hit by speeding car at Ayutthaya intersection
A French tourist on a bicycle was tragically killed after being directly hit by a speeding car at an intersection in Ayutthaya on Wednesday evening, May 25th.
Ayutthaya provincial police, along with rescue officers and volunteers, rushed to the scene around 9:00 PM. after being alerted of the incident in which the foreign tourist was hit by a sedan and was seriously injured at the Khlong Makham Rieng intersection in Mueng district.
By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational
