Man imprisoned for 5 years for urging harm to Prayut’s twin daughters via tweet
The Criminal Court yesterday (Thursday) sentenced to 5 years, without suspension, a man who was accused of sending a message on Twitter, urging people to sexually assault the twin daughters of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Police tracked the message to its sender, identified as Wuttichai Saridlertworasin, who was summoned by the police to hear computer crime and criminal charges against him in March 2021.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
