Lawyer to Leave Tangmo’s Mother
BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) – Lawyer Decha Kittiwitthayanan said he had reasons to end his services for the mother of late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and warned pictures in Tangmo’s mobile phone could damage well-known people.
Mr Decha said he decided to terminate his services for Panida Sirayootyotin, the mother of the late actress, because they had different standpoints on the case of Tangmo. Interrogators attributed the death to recklessness but the mother believed her daughter was murdered, the lawyer explained.
