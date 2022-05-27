May 27, 2022

Lawyer to Leave Tangmo’s Mother

4 hours ago TN
Social media icons on smartphone screen

Social media icons on smartphone screen. Photo: Pxhere. CC0.




BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) – Lawyer Decha Kittiwitthayanan said he had reasons to end his services for the mother of late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and warned pictures in Tangmo’s mobile phone could damage well-known people.

Mr Decha said he decided to terminate his services for Panida Sirayootyotin, the mother of the late actress, because they had different standpoints on the case of Tangmo. Interrogators attributed the death to recklessness but the mother believed her daughter was murdered, the lawyer explained.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

CCSA Expects to Announce COVID an Endemic Disease Soon

4 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe

COVID-19 Kills Patient Who Got 4th Jab

4 hours ago TN
Injection Syringe

Thai government seeks monkeypox vaccine

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

CCSA Expects to Announce COVID an Endemic Disease Soon

4 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe

COVID-19 Kills Patient Who Got 4th Jab

4 hours ago TN
Injection Syringe

Thai government seeks monkeypox vaccine

4 hours ago TN
Social media icons on smartphone screen

Lawyer to Leave Tangmo’s Mother

4 hours ago TN
Twitter Logo

Man imprisoned for 5 years for urging harm to Prayut’s twin daughters via tweet

4 hours ago TN