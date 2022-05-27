Lawyer to Leave Tangmo’s Mother









BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) – Lawyer Decha Kittiwitthayanan said he had reasons to end his services for the mother of late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and warned pictures in Tangmo’s mobile phone could damage well-known people.

Mr Decha said he decided to terminate his services for Panida Sirayootyotin, the mother of the late actress, because they had different standpoints on the case of Tangmo. Interrogators attributed the death to recklessness but the mother believed her daughter was murdered, the lawyer explained.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





