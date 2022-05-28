Rules on Cannabis Use Eased for Health, Economy









BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health has emphasized that easing rules on cannabis use is aimed at promoting health and economy and parties will launch efforts to campaign against its abuse.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a memorandum of understanding with representatives of MCOT and other organizations that agreed to publicize the proper use of cannabis. The other parties are the Medical Council of Thailand, the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council, the Pharmacy Council, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Thai Traditional Medical Council.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

