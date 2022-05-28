May 28, 2022

Rules on Cannabis Use Eased for Health, Economy

8 hours ago TN
Cannabis Sativa Plant

Marijuana, cannabis Sativa Plant. Photo: Lode Van de Velde.




BANGKOK, May 27 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health has emphasized that easing rules on cannabis use is aimed at promoting health and economy and parties will launch efforts to campaign against its abuse.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a memorandum of understanding with representatives of MCOT and other organizations that agreed to publicize the proper use of cannabis. The other parties are the Medical Council of Thailand, the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council, the Pharmacy Council, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Thai Traditional Medical Council.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Students during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Thais Encouraged to Continue Wearing Masks

8 hours ago TN
Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

CCSA Expects to Announce COVID an Endemic Disease Soon

1 day ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe

COVID-19 Kills Patient Who Got 4th Jab

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Train station in Lang Suan, Chumphon

Teen girl killed in car-train crash in Chumphon

1 hour ago TN
The ferry "KMP Niaga Ferry-II" in the Bali Strait

At least 26 missing in boat accident in Indonesia

1 hour ago TN
Phuket International Airport terminal

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

8 hours ago TN
Cannabis Sativa Plant

Rules on Cannabis Use Eased for Health, Economy

8 hours ago TN
Students during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Thais Encouraged to Continue Wearing Masks

8 hours ago TN