CHIANG MAI: Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Chiang Rai after one of them, a woman, allegedly shot and wounded a compatriot as they tried to extort 3 million baht from him at a house in Muang district of Chiang Mai.

The three became involved in a heated argument around 2pm on Tuesday, said Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 5.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts