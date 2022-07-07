Phuket on Alert after 30 Nearby Quakes in 2 Days
PHUKET, July 6 (TNA) – Officials are closely monitoring earthquakes near the Andaman Islands off India as about 30 tremors happened there, about 400-500 kilometers from Phuket province, over the past two days.
The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that from 6am on July 4 to 9.50pm on July 5 there were at least 30 quakes registering magnitudes of 4.0-4.9 magnitudes near the Andaman Islands off India.
