Phuket on Alert after 30 Nearby Quakes in 2 Days









PHUKET, July 6 (TNA) – Officials are closely monitoring earthquakes near the Andaman Islands off India as about 30 tremors happened there, about 400-500 kilometers from Phuket province, over the past two days.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that from 6am on July 4 to 9.50pm on July 5 there were at least 30 quakes registering magnitudes of 4.0-4.9 magnitudes near the Andaman Islands off India.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





