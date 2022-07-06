Thailand Launches First Round of EFTA Negotiations









BANGKOK(NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit has represented Thailand in the first round of negotiations for the Thailand-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement with Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Norway.

Following the negotiations, which took place on June 20 in Iceland, the Thai-EFTA Free Trade Agreement meetings were also held in Bangkok between June 28 and 30. The gatherings, hosted by the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN), included level meetings of chief negotiators and a meeting of negotiation panels, with the goal of achieving the objective within two years.

