July 6, 2022

Three Burmese border-hoppers reportedly stab Chonburi vendor

3 hours ago TN
Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Road signs on Pattaya Motorway. Photo: jo.sau / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Three Burmese border-hoppers reportedly sneaked into Thailand for a second time to strike vengeance on a Chonburi vendor who they thought was complicit in their previous deportation.

The incident happened this morning, July 5, in the Nong Tamlueng subdistrict of Chonburi’s Phan Thong District. Nititham Rassamee Maneerat rescuers rushed to help the victim, Mr. Mau-ae (last name withheld), 39, who suffered two serious knife wounds to his right arm and neck. He was hospitalized at the Phan Thong Hospital for emergency care.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Koh Larn Island

77-year-old Australian man found after going missing while hiking on Koh Larn

2 days ago TN
Pattaya beach on a sunny day

Man rushed to hospital after smoking marijuana in Pattaya

3 days ago TN
Street in Pattaya

Pattaya police step up overnight Beach Road patrols after multiple reports of thefts from Indian tourists

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Three Burmese border-hoppers reportedly stab Chonburi vendor

3 hours ago TN
2004 Tsunami in Phuket

Phuket’s Tsunami-Warning System Still Operative

4 hours ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Ministry to propose Covid isolation be reduced to 5 days

4 hours ago TN
A handful of Thai baht coins

Thai Baht’s current slide is a grim reminder of its crash 25 years ago

4 hours ago TN
A ship at Khlong Toei Port, Bangkok

Taiwan-Bound Ketamine worth B175m Seized At Bangkok Port

4 hours ago TN