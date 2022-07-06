Three Burmese border-hoppers reportedly stab Chonburi vendor









Three Burmese border-hoppers reportedly sneaked into Thailand for a second time to strike vengeance on a Chonburi vendor who they thought was complicit in their previous deportation.

The incident happened this morning, July 5, in the Nong Tamlueng subdistrict of Chonburi’s Phan Thong District. Nititham Rassamee Maneerat rescuers rushed to help the victim, Mr. Mau-ae (last name withheld), 39, who suffered two serious knife wounds to his right arm and neck. He was hospitalized at the Phan Thong Hospital for emergency care.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





