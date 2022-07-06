Phuket’s Tsunami-Warning System Still Operative
BANGKOK, July 7 (TNA) – Authorities in Phuket insist its tsunami-warning system remains operative and is tested on Wednesdays.
In response to people’s concern after about 30 recent earthquakes in the Andaman Sea 400-500 kilometers from Phuket, Udomporn Kan, disaster prevention and mitigation chief of Phuket, said there were 19 tsunami-warming towers around Phuket and they were tested with the playbacks of the national anthem at 8am on Wednesdays. The tests proved that the towers were operative, he said.
TNA