July 6, 2022

Phuket’s Tsunami-Warning System Still Operative

2004 Tsunami in Phuket

2004 Tsunami in Phuket. Photo: Wikimedia Commons




BANGKOK, July 7 (TNA) – Authorities in Phuket insist its tsunami-warning system remains operative and is tested on Wednesdays.

In response to people’s concern after about 30 recent earthquakes in the Andaman Sea 400-500 kilometers from Phuket, Udomporn Kan, disaster prevention and mitigation chief of Phuket, said there were 19 tsunami-warming towers around Phuket and they were tested with the playbacks of the national anthem at 8am on Wednesdays. The tests proved that the towers were operative, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

