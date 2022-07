The Public Health Ministry will recommend that Covid-19 patients be allowed out after five days of quarantine.

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong, said on Tuesday that at present Covid-19 patients were isolated for seven days and then their health monitored over the three following days.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

