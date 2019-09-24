Violent Protests over Controversial Legislation Rock Indonesia





Indonesian riot police clashed with protesters in Jakarta, Makassar, Medan and two other cities Tuesday, on the second day of nationwide rallies over fears that lawmakers are attempting to roll back democratic reforms and other concerns.

In Jakarta, about 3,000 students who tried to force their way into the House of Representatives (DPR) building were prevented by police firing tear gas and water cannons.

“We want to meet with DPR leaders. Come here, talk to us,” said a protest leader, standing on the back of a truck fitted with loudspeakers.

Police also battled rock-throwing protesters in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, and Medan, the main city in North Sumatra province. Medan protesters vandalized and burned police vehicles, according to local media.

Meanwhile in Bandung, several students fainted after police fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters who tried to tear down a gate at the West Java council building, local media reported.

“There was vandalism and provocation to pit the police against the students at the scene,” West Java police spokesman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said, according to Merdeka.com.

