Swedish Man among 6 Militants Arrested in Southern Philippines





Five Filipinos and a Swedish national have been arrested in raids in the southern Philippines following a week-long manhunt for Islamic State-linked militants who planned bomb attacks in the region, police said Tuesday.

Abedin Camsa, Normia Camsa, Norshiya Joven Camsa and Swedish national Hassan Akgun were arrested during a house raid on Monday in the town of Bagumbayan near General Santos city, police said.

Officers recovered several firearms, bomb-making components and a black IS flag, police said.

“We’re investigating the possible involvement of the suspects in recent terror attacks in the province since the group is linked to a local terror group,” senior police official Col. Reynaldo Celestino told BenarNews.

Two others, Kamlon Camsa, and his niece, Fayno Camsa, were subsequently arrested at a military checkpoint. Police said the pair was trying to smuggle bomb-making components through General Santos city despite tight security.

Authorities released limited information about possible family relations of the five Camsa suspects and Akgun’s connection to them.

Regional military spokesman army Col. Arvin Encinas said the suspects had been under surveillance on suspicion they were involved in a bombing at a public market last month that injured four.

Full story: BenarNews

Joseph Jubelag, Mark Navales and Jeoffrey Maitem

General Santos and Cotabato, Philippines

Copyright ©2019, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

