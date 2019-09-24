Wed. Sep 25th, 2019

Flood donations abused, Bin admits

Flooded street in Bangkok

Thai children swimming on a flooded street in Bangkok. Photo: DANIEL JULIE.


Actor and volunteer rescue worker Bin Bunluerit must ensure that flood relief cash donations he received from the public are not abused, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Monday.

Gen Prawit was responding to social media complaints that some community leaders were taking a cut from recipients eligible for relief funds raised by Bin. The donations are going to victims in flood-ravaged provinces, including worst-hit Ubon Ratchathani, in the Northeast.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

