Flood donations abused, Bin admits





Actor and volunteer rescue worker Bin Bunluerit must ensure that flood relief cash donations he received from the public are not abused, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Monday.

Gen Prawit was responding to social media complaints that some community leaders were taking a cut from recipients eligible for relief funds raised by Bin. The donations are going to victims in flood-ravaged provinces, including worst-hit Ubon Ratchathani, in the Northeast.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



