Defence Forces chief Pornpipat Benyasri on Thursday asked people across the country not to leave home during this weekend in a bid to stem the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

The general, who is in charge of security for the Covid-19 Administration Centre, warned a curfew is inevitable if his call falls on deaf ears.

Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

