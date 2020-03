BANGKOK, March 27 (TNA) — Police are operating their checkpoints around Bangkok at 12 locations in a bid to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), focusing on inter-provincial travelers.

Inspecting some of the checkpoints, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk said preparations were underway at the checkpoints and they should start their full-scale operation in 3-4 days.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

