Thailand’s Coronavirus cases might reach 3,000 by end of April

Thailand’s Coronavirus cases might reach 3,000 by end of April1 min read
Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) has forecast that the number of COVID-19 infections will increase to about 3,000 by the end of April, if the average rate of new infections stays at 100 per day.
Dr. Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior doctor at the DCD, said today that Thailand’s tipping point, which saw the new infections increase to 100 a day, occurred about a week ago when one single test started to be used for infection diagnosis.
