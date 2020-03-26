Thu. Mar 26th, 2020

Thailand’s Coronavirus cases might reach 3,000 by end of April

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells. Image: NIH Image Gallery / flickr. Public Domain Mark 1.0.


Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) has forecast that the number of COVID-19 infections will increase to about 3,000 by the end of April, if the average rate of new infections stays at 100 per day.

Dr. Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior doctor at the DCD, said today that Thailand’s tipping point, which saw the new infections increase to 100 a day, occurred about a week ago when one single test started to be used for infection diagnosis.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

