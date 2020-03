BANGKOK, March 26 (TNA) – Thailand on Thursday reported 111 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total cases in the country to 1,045, as it started the enforcement of the Emergency Decree to combat the spread of the virus.

Anupong Sujariyakul, senior expert at the Disease Control Department told the press briefing that 953 patients are being treated while 11 more cases recovered and returned home.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

