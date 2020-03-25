PM Prayut wants Thais to prepare for the worst, asks for trust in his leadership





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Thai people on Wednesday to expect the worst in the next several weeks or months as the coronavirus continues to ravage the country and as more stringent measures being imposed are going to affect their daily lives.

He urged all Thai people to cooperate fully with the government, to act responsibly and to comply strictly with preventive directives, which are necessary for their protection, even though they may feel their freedom is being eroded.

By Thai PBS World

