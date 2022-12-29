December 29, 2022

Illegal online gun dealer busted in Sattahip

12 hours ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking. Photo: Government of Thailand.




Sattahip police in partnership with the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an alleged illegal gun dealer and seized three guns and almost a hundred cartridges Tuesday, December 27th.

The arresting police pretended to order a gun from the suspect and arrested him when he arrived in his vehicle at the rendezvous. The police then escorted the alleged gun dealer, 31-year-old Mr. Yosakorn Atharn, to his house in the Sattahip district of Chonburi where police found and impounded the guns.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Police pickup

Italian man who allegedly showed off his genitals to children in Pattaya arrested while trying to flee Thailand

3 days ago TN
Pattaya New Year Countdown fireworks

Pattaya New Year Countdown fireworks to go ahead

3 days ago TN
Central Pattaya at night

Pattaya Police Searching for Foreign Man and Thai Woman Caught on Video Having Sex in Public

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Air India Express Boeing 737

India demands negative COVID test for arrivals from Thailand

12 hours ago TN
People wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in China

No Special Measures for Chinese Visitors: Anutin

12 hours ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Illegal online gun dealer busted in Sattahip

12 hours ago TN
Cambodia Poi Pet street

Death toll rises from casino fire in Poipet, on Cambodian border

13 hours ago TN
Fire truck based on Kia Rhino chassis in Gangneung, South Korea

At least 6 dead, 37 injured in South Korea tunnel fire

13 hours ago TN