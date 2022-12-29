Illegal online gun dealer busted in Sattahip









Sattahip police in partnership with the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an alleged illegal gun dealer and seized three guns and almost a hundred cartridges Tuesday, December 27th.

The arresting police pretended to order a gun from the suspect and arrested him when he arrived in his vehicle at the rendezvous. The police then escorted the alleged gun dealer, 31-year-old Mr. Yosakorn Atharn, to his house in the Sattahip district of Chonburi where police found and impounded the guns.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

