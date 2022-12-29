December 29, 2022

India demands negative COVID test for arrivals from Thailand

12 hours ago TN
Air India Express Boeing 737

Air India Express Boeing 737. Photo: Franz. CC BY-SA 2.0.




People travelling from Thailand to India will have to produce a negative Covid-19 test result starting from Jan 1, India’s health minister confirmed on Thursday.

Thailand is one of five countries singled out, along with China (including Hong Kong), Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

People wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in China

No Special Measures for Chinese Visitors: Anutin

12 hours ago TN
The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

Sarng Anakot Thai and Thai Sang Thai parties form political alliance

13 hours ago TN
Fireworks on Patong beach

No bans on New Year celebrations in Thailand

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Air India Express Boeing 737

India demands negative COVID test for arrivals from Thailand

12 hours ago TN
People wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in China

No Special Measures for Chinese Visitors: Anutin

12 hours ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Illegal online gun dealer busted in Sattahip

12 hours ago TN
Cambodia Poi Pet street

Death toll rises from casino fire in Poipet, on Cambodian border

13 hours ago TN
Fire truck based on Kia Rhino chassis in Gangneung, South Korea

At least 6 dead, 37 injured in South Korea tunnel fire

13 hours ago TN