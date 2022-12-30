December 30, 2022

DDC Affirms ‘Brain-eating Amoeba’ Not Contagious

1 hour ago TN
Department of Disease Control Thailand

Department of Disease Control Thailand. Image: moph.go.th.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has confirmed that the brain disease caused by Naegleria fowleri, also known as “brain-eating amoeba,” is not communicable among humans.

The announcement was made after the Korea Herald reported on Monday that a South Korean man in his fifties died of a brain ailment on Dec 21, three days after returning from a four-month trip to Thailand.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the man’s genetic testing for three types of viruses causing Naegleria fowleri was 99.6 percent comparable to those detected in a patient with meningitis who was reported abroad. The man was the first patient in the country to be diagnosed with the condition.

Full story: Link Name

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



