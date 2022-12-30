Four children die in house fire in Phatthalung Province on Friday









Four children were killed in a fire in a detached house in Pa Bon district of Thailand’s southern province of Phatthalung early this morning.

The house owner, Arshi Dolah, is reported to have told the district police that he and his wife left home at about 2am, to tap rubber latex in their plantation about a kilometre away.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

