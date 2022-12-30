December 30, 2022

Four children die in house fire in Phatthalung Province on Friday

1 hour ago TN
CFBT Firefighters Thailand

CFBT Firefighters Thailand. Photo: CFBT-Thailand by D.D. Fire & Safety Co.,Ltd.




Four children were killed in a fire in a detached house in Pa Bon district of Thailand’s southern province of Phatthalung early this morning.

The house owner, Arshi Dolah, is reported to have told the district police that he and his wife left home at about 2am, to tap rubber latex in their plantation about a kilometre away.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



