December 30, 2022

Prayut Orders Fast Aid for Thais in Poipet’s Casino Inferno

59 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at US-ASEAN Business Council

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at US-ASEAN Business Council. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha  / Facebook.




BANGKOK, Dec 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered relevant officials to speed up help for Thai victims in the casino fire in Cambodia’s Poipet town.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister and acting government spokesman, said the prime minister instructed organizations concerned to quickly help the Thai people who were affected or trapped or went missing in relation to the fire which broke out at Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino at 12.58am today.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



