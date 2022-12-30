Prayut Orders Fast Aid for Thais in Poipet’s Casino Inferno









BANGKOK, Dec 29 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered relevant officials to speed up help for Thai victims in the casino fire in Cambodia’s Poipet town.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister and acting government spokesman, said the prime minister instructed organizations concerned to quickly help the Thai people who were affected or trapped or went missing in relation to the fire which broke out at Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino at 12.58am today.

