Five new coronavirus quarantined infections recorded in Thailand





Thailand today recorded five new COVID-19 cases, all among returnees from abroad in state quarantine, but no new fatalities.

CCSA assistant spokesperson, Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul, said that the new infections are a 48-year old Thai woman arriving from the United States, two Thai men, aged 43 and 49, returning from Singapore and a 27-year old Thai man and 35-year old Thai woman returning from the United Arab Emirates.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

