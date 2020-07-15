Five new coronavirus quarantined infections recorded in Thailand

Five new coronavirus quarantined infections recorded in Thailand1 min read
Thailand today recorded five new COVID-19 cases, all among returnees from abroad in state quarantine, but no new fatalities.
CCSA assistant spokesperson, Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul, said that the new infections are a 48-year old Thai woman arriving from the United States, two Thai men, aged 43 and 49, returning from Singapore and a 27-year old Thai man and 35-year old Thai woman returning from the United Arab Emirates.
By Thai PBS World