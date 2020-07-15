July 15, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Government cancels Egyptian military flights to Thailand

1 min read
15 mins ago TN
U-Tapao International Airport ATC Tower

ATC Tower at U-Tapao–Rayong–Pattaya International Airport. Photo: Looper5920. CC BY-SA 3.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – A meeting of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved to revoke its permission for eight military flights from Egypt to enter Thailand, and to rein in the issue of international arrivals.

On Tuesday (July 14), the CCSA meeting made several resolutions after some foreign very important persons (VIPs) were found to be infected with the virus.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Government cancels Egyptian military flights to Thailand 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Prayut Says Privileged Visitors Must Obey Rules

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Five new coronavirus quarantined infections recorded in Thailand

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Visits by foreign diplomats, business representatives suspended

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut Says Privileged Visitors Must Obey Rules

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Five new coronavirus quarantined infections recorded in Thailand

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government cancels Egyptian military flights to Thailand

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Infected Egyptian Soldier Ruined Rayong Tourism

27 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close