Government cancels Egyptian military flights to Thailand
BANGKOK (NNT) – A meeting of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved to revoke its permission for eight military flights from Egypt to enter Thailand, and to rein in the issue of international arrivals.
On Tuesday (July 14), the CCSA meeting made several resolutions after some foreign very important persons (VIPs) were found to be infected with the virus.
