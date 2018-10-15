Cologne Police Face Hostage Incident at Main Train Station





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Cologne police on Monday closed parts of the western German city’s main train station after a man took a woman hostage in a pharmacy inside.

Police officer Christoph Schulte told The Associated Press that incident appears to have started Monday at 12:45 p.m. He said parts of the station, one of the biggest in the country, were closed off as well as Breslauer Platz square behind the station.

“We have indications that one man is holding one woman, but we haven’t been able to really get close,” Schulte said.

UPDATE: German police have neutralized the suspected hostage-taker at Cologne Central Station, Sputnik International reports. “The suspect is under control,” Cologne police said, adding that “a female hostage has sustained light injuries and is being tended to.”.

