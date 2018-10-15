Police car in front of Cologne Central Station, Germany
News

Cologne Police Face Hostage Incident at Main Train Station

By TN / October 15, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Cologne police on Monday closed parts of the western German city’s main train station after a man took a woman hostage in a pharmacy inside.

Police officer Christoph Schulte told The Associated Press that incident appears to have started Monday at 12:45 p.m. He said parts of the station, one of the biggest in the country, were closed off as well as Breslauer Platz square behind the station.

“We have indications that one man is holding one woman, but we haven’t been able to really get close,” Schulte said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

UPDATE: German police have neutralized the suspected hostage-taker at Cologne Central Station, Sputnik International reports. “The suspect is under control,” Cologne police said, adding that “a female hostage has sustained light injuries and is being tended to.”.

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close