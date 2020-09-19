Ex-PM Thaksin asks Thai people if they are better off 14 years since the putsch





Exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has asked the Thai people about their livelihoods today, 14 years since his government was overthrown in a coup d’état, staged by then Army Commander-in-Chief General Sonthi Boonyaglin.

In his Facebook post, addressed to Thai citizens today, to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the putsch, which took place while he was attending the UN General Assembly in New York, Thaksin said that Thai people, now aged between 20 and 30, might have heard their parents talking about their expectations of a better life 14 years ago, with a job, a house, a car and thriving business.

