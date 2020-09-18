People along rivers in 24 provinces warned to brace for flooding as Noul approaches





Riverside residents in 24 northern and northeastern provinces of Thailand have been warned to brace for flash floods or runoffs as tropical storm Noul, currently a Category 3 storm likely to become Category 5 or a typhoon, is forecast to shower the regions with rainfall of between 150-200mm from tomorrow until Sunday.

Mr. Samroeng Saengphuwong, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Water Resources Office (NWRO) and Secretary of the National Water Directorate, said today that four regional offices of the NWRO have been instructed to notify the provinces at risk of flooding to take precautions and to inform the people there in advance.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

