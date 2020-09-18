September 18, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

People along rivers in 24 provinces warned to brace for flooding as Noul approaches

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Flood in Chakkarat District in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Napast.


Riverside residents in 24 northern and northeastern provinces of Thailand have been warned to brace for flash floods or runoffs as tropical storm Noul, currently a Category 3 storm likely to become Category 5 or a typhoon, is forecast to shower the regions with rainfall of between 150-200mm from tomorrow until Sunday.

Mr. Samroeng Saengphuwong, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Water Resources Office (NWRO) and Secretary of the National Water Directorate, said today that four regional offices of the NWRO have been instructed to notify the provinces at risk of flooding to take precautions and to inform the people there in advance.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

People along rivers in 24 provinces warned to brace for flooding as Noul approaches 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai returnee from Saudi Arabia dies of COVID-19

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Royal Thai Police Prepared for Anti-government Rally

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’: DDC

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

People along rivers in 24 provinces warned to brace for flooding as Noul approaches

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai returnee from Saudi Arabia dies of COVID-19

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Royal Thai Police Prepared for Anti-government Rally

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’: DDC

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close