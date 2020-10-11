11 teachers and staff of Sarasas School to face multiple charges





Eleven teachers and staff, of a kindergarten and nursery at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi province, have been identified by police as having allegedly physically abused 30 children in their care, said Pol Maj-Gen Paisal Wongwatcharamongkol, Commander of Nonthaburi Provincial Police, told the media today (Saturday).

The Commander held a meeting at Chaiyapruek police station with officers investigating alleged violence against school children, by teachers and staff, ahead of possible legal action. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Teachers’ Council of Thailand and the Office of the Private Education Promotion Commission.

By Thai PBS World

