October 3, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

First video proving Arab mercenaries’ involvement in Karabakh lands online

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Destroyed Azari Village in Nagorno-Karabakh-Azerbaijan

Destroyed Azari Village in Nagorno-Karabakh-Azerbaijan. Photo: Adam Jones / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.


PanARMENIAN.Net – The first-ever video proving Arab mercenaries’ participation in fighting along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact landed online Saturday, October 3.

Footage shows a young man carrying a rifle and yelling “Allahu Akbar” several times. He says in the video that “the Armenian dogs have ended us”, and they have been heavily bombed.

Prominent researcher on the Middle East Elizabeth Tsurkov said in a tweet that the fighter is Mustafa Qanti, 23-years-old. The expert said the militant was recruited to go to Libya by the Hamza Division, a Turkish-backed faction, and that he has been fighting since the age 14.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

First video proving Arab mercenaries' involvement in Karabakh lands online 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai restaurant in Japan blamed for cluster of at least 15 COVID-19 infections

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Turkey Denies That Its F-16 Downed Armenian Su-25 Fighter Amid Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Macron slams Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric on Karabakh

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

First video proving Arab mercenaries’ involvement in Karabakh lands online

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

11 teachers and staff of Sarasas School to face multiple charges

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Heavy rain brings flooding to Pattaya and Banglamung

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thaksin Shinawatra recovers from COVID-19 infection

11 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close