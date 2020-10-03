First video proving Arab mercenaries’ involvement in Karabakh lands online





PanARMENIAN.Net – The first-ever video proving Arab mercenaries’ participation in fighting along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact landed online Saturday, October 3.

Footage shows a young man carrying a rifle and yelling “Allahu Akbar” several times. He says in the video that “the Armenian dogs have ended us”, and they have been heavily bombed.

Prominent researcher on the Middle East Elizabeth Tsurkov said in a tweet that the fighter is Mustafa Qanti, 23-years-old. The expert said the militant was recruited to go to Libya by the Hamza Division, a Turkish-backed faction, and that he has been fighting since the age 14.

