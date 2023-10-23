Thailand’s ‘digital wallet’ scheme not copy of 1999 Japanese model

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has dismissed a suggestion that the Pheu Thai party’s digital wallet scheme is a copy of the Japanese model, introduced in 1999, which was in the form of coupons.

Thailand to Develop Block Chain App for Digital Wallet Scheme

His denial was in response to an observation made by Sirikanya Tansakul, a party-list MP and deputy leader of the opposition Move Forward party last Friday. She claimed that the digital wallet scheme is similar to the Japanese model, introduced to stimulate the economy through the distribution of coupons for the purchase of consumer products.

By Thai PBS World

