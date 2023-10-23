Thai PM Srettha urges all Thai workers to leave Israel while they still can

Israel flag and Herzliya flag

Israel flag and Herzliya flag. Photo: David Shay.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made an impassioned plea on Monday for all Thai workers to leave Israel, warning that the conflict would likely spread and escalate and future ground battles obstruct evacuation efforts.

Thai Government Aims to Evacuate 600 Thais Daily Out of Israel

He made the call after meeting with officials at the Foreign Affairs Ministry on the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

