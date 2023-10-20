Thai Government Aims to Evacuate 600 Thais Daily Out of Israel

BEIJING (NNT) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin gave an interview in Beijing, China, saying he was saddened by the news about the death of another Thai citizen in Israel, as the death toll now stands at 30.

Another Thai Fatality Reported in Israel

In light of this, the government is collaborating with all relevant parties to accelerate the evacuation of Thai workers in the war-inflicted area.

PM Srettha said, “Currently, we are able to fly out an average of 400 Thai people per day and expect the number to increase to 600 people daily. We are confident that we will be able to assist all Thai people who have requested a return by the end of this month.”

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Kattaleeya Seesuthon,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts