Thai Government Aims to Evacuate 600 Thais Daily Out of Israel

TN October 20, 2023 0
Lockheed Hercules C130 Royal Thai Force.

Lockheed Hercules C130 Royal Thai Force.

BEIJING (NNT) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin gave an interview in Beijing, China, saying he was saddened by the news about the death of another Thai citizen in Israel, as the death toll now stands at 30.

Another Thai Fatality Reported in Israel

In light of this, the government is collaborating with all relevant parties to accelerate the evacuation of Thai workers in the war-inflicted area.

PM Srettha said, “Currently, we are able to fly out an average of 400 Thai people per day and expect the number to increase to 600 people daily. We are confident that we will be able to assist all Thai people who have requested a return by the end of this month.”

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Kattaleeya Seesuthon,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force.

Remains of Thais who died in Hamas attack returned to families

TN October 20, 2023 0
Hospital room in Thailand

Thai Activists Threaten to Invade Thaksin’s Hospital Room to Verify his Illness

TN October 20, 2023 0
Ms. Orna Sagiv, Israeli Ambassador to Thailand.

Thai Muslims plan protest at Israeli embassy in Bangkok

TN October 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to crack down on old vehicles as PM2.5 spirals

TN October 20, 2023 0
Girls at a karaoke bar in Thailand

Thai Police Arrest Two Alleged Human Traffickers at Loei Karaoke Shop

TN October 20, 2023 0
Buildings in Soi Pho Samphan, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Elderly British Man Falls to His Death from Pattaya Condo

TN October 20, 2023 0
Busy street in Nonthaburi

Couple held in Nonthaburi for posting sex-show videos

TN October 20, 2023 0
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force.

Remains of Thais who died in Hamas attack returned to families

TN October 20, 2023 0